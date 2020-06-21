Kate Upton Shares Heartwarming Justin Verlander Photo

Families across the globe are celebrating Father’s Day today.

Supermodel Kate Upton shared a heartwarming message and photo of her husband, Justin Verlander, in honor of the special day.

Kate and Justin had their first child, Genevieve, on Nov. 7, 2018.

“Happy Father’s Day @justinverlander . I hope you feel every day how grateful we are for you and for all you do. Vivi is one lucky girl to have you! We love you so much!” Kate wrote on Instagram.

Justin would normally be playing baseball today, but the MLB’s 2020 season has been suspended due to the pandemic and ongoing negotiations.

Major League Baseball and the MLBA have yet to agree to terms on a 2020 season. The owners have proposed a 60-game schedule with prorated pay. The players will reportedly vote on that schedule at some point today.

In the meantime, players have been able to spend a lot more time at home with loved ones.

Justin posted a heartwarming Mother’s Day message for Kate earlier this year.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing Mom! We’re so blessed to have you in our lives. Vivi (and Harley) are lucky to have such a strong, inspiring woman as their mommy,” he wrote.

Happy Father’s Day, Justin!