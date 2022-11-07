Kate Upton Shares Rare Family Photo After World Series Win

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton and their daughter celebrated the 2022 World Series in epic fashion on Saturday night.

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series. This is Verlander's second World Series championship.

Following the title, the Verlander-Upton family posed for a rare family photo.

Justin and Kate decided to pose with their daughter in public for the first time.

"Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Give First Look at Daughter's Face While Celebrating World Series Win," PEOPLE reports.

It's been a pretty great year for Verlander, who will now enter free agency and likely demand a massive contract.

It'll be interesting to see if the Cy Young pitcher remains in Houston or heads elsewhere.

Regardless of where he ends up, he will have his family supporting him in a major way.