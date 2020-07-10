Kate Upton Shares Video Of Her New Intense Workout Plan

Earlier this week, Kate Upton shared a video of her workout routine she’s been crushing during quarantine.

The pandemic has caused everyone to get creative with their workouts. Luckily for Upton, she has a trainer who’s been designing a workout regimen for her to follow over the past few months.

Ben Bruno, the trainer, said Upton has worked out 93 out of the last 108 days – a streak most of us would never hit. During that process, she’s been crushing workouts.

“I love this. @kateupton does landmine deadlifts with 110 pounds on the bar (plus whatever the bar weighs). If you’ve ever done this exercise, that’s some serious weight. Kate has gotten so strong,” he said on an Instagram post.

Here’s part of the workout.

Bruno revealed the “secret” to Upton getting strong during the quarantine.

“It’s consistent hard work over time,” he said. “I wish I had a real secret or shortcut to share, but there is none. You can’t cheat the process. During this quarantine period, Kate and I have done 93 workouts in the past 108 days.”

Clearly she’s been working hard over the past few months to get stronger and it looks like that hard work is paying off.

Meanwhile, her husband Justin Verlander and his teammates are set to get back to work soon as well. The shortened 2020 MLB season is set to kick off later this month.