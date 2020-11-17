Ken Griffey Jr. Joins Professional Sports Ownership Group

Ken Griffey Jr. just joined the list of former sports stars to claim ownership of a professional team.

Interestingly enough, the baseball Hall of Famer chose to venture away the diamond and onto the pitch — purchasing partial ownership of the MLS’ Seattle Sounders.

Griffey Jr. and his wife, Melissa, joined the Sounders’ ownership group on Tuesday afternoon. The organization’s social media team took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“We welcome Ken Griffey Jr. and his wife, Melissa, to the Sounders Family!” the club announced.

Our family just got bigger. 💚 NEWS | Sounders FC today announced the addition of Ken and Melissa Griffey to our Ownership Group.

By staking his claim as partial owner of the Sounders, Griffey Jr. carriers on his legacy as the heart and soul of the Seattle sports world.

The star centerfielder spent 11 legendary seasons with the Mariners from 1989 to 1999. During his time in Seattle, Griffey Jr. collected 10 Gold Glove awards, 10 All-Star selections and one MLB MVP trophy in 1997. He solidified himself not only as a legend in the city — but a legend in the world of baseball.

Griffey Jr. joins a long list of more than 30 partial owners of the exciting soccer franchise. Among those owners are fellow Seattle sports star Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara.

The Sounders are one of the hottest teams in American professional soccer right now. The club was founded in 1994 and have since won two MLS Cups, both in just the past 4 years (2016, 2019).

With an 11-6-5 record and second place in the Western Conference, the Sounders are getting ready to defend their title in this year’s MLS Playoffs. If the club is able to earn another MLS Cup berth, this will be their fourth trip to the championship game in just five years.

The Sounders start their playoff run on Nov. 24 as the face off against 10-seed LA Galaxy.