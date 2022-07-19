Ken Griffey Jr. Photo Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Ken Griffey Jr. #24 of the Seattle Mariners waits on deck during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. was at Dodger Stadium this Monday night to watch the 2022 Home Run Derby.

During the thrilling event, Griffey was spotted on TV taking photos with his own Canon camera. That moment immediately became a meme on social media.

Even though some fans joked about Griffey's photography skills, the majority of the baseball world agrees that it's pretty cool to see "The Kid" support this generation of stars.

"Ken Griffey Jr. taking pictures of Julio Rodriguez at the Home Run Derby like a proud Dad," an MLB fan said.

"I will forever love retired big leaguers pursuing their passions to differing levels of success," one fan tweeted.

"Canon gang and also rocking the Peak Design anchors because he’s got that dawg in him," another fan wrote.

Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez made Griffey proud on Monday night, reaching the finals. However, he ultimately fell short against Nationals slugger Juan Soto.

The 2022 All-Star Game will take place this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.