Ken Griffey Jr. Reveals Why He’d Never Play For The Yankees

“If the Yankees were the last team, if they were the only team that gave me a contract, I’d retire.”

That’s what Ken Griffey Jr. told some Yankees fans before a game against the Mariners during the peak of his career.

Griffey Jr.’s distaste for the Evil Empire has been known for a while, but until tonight, we didn’t specifically know why. The former Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds star explained why he would “never” play for the Yankees during MLB Network’s Junior documentary on Sunday evening.

The former Mariners star recalled visiting his dad, Ken Sr., who played for the Yankees from 1982–1986. Griffey Jr. says he was sitting in the dugout during batting practice before a game when he was told he had to leave.

Griffey Jr. remembers seeing another player’s son out on the field taking infield. It was from that moment on that Griffey Jr. vowed to never play for the Yankees.

Wow, Ken Griffey Jr. had a really damn good reason to never play for the Yankees. "Look at third base." pic.twitter.com/2v7DoBYyYC — Roger Cormier (@yayroger) June 22, 2020

Griffey Jr. would go on to become one of the greatest Major League Baseball players of all-time. He was a 13-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glove winner and the 1997 American League MVP.

The former Mariners star was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1987 MLB Draft and he didn’t hit free agency until 2008, so the Yankees didn’t have much of a chance at landing him, anyway.

However, it’s clear that Griffey Jr. wouldn’t have entertained any offers regardless.