Ken Rosenthal Has An Update On The Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies won’t play a scheduled game against the Yankees on Monday to reduce the risk of spreading a possible COVID-19 outbreak within Major League Baseball.

The Phillies just wrapped up a three-game weekend series against the Miami Marlins. Unfortunately, baseball’s not the talking point after a great weekend of sports.

The Miami Marlins discovered Monday 11 of the organization’s 33 players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19. Now, there’s an obvious concern the Marlins’ team outbreak could trickle its way into the Phillies’ organization.

Both the Marlins and Phillies have cancelled their game on Monday. The Phillies were scheduled to play the New York Yankees. The game has since been postponed. Phillies players will undergo testing on Monday at Citizens Bank Park, per MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.

Phillies getting tested today at Citizens Bank Park, sources tell The Athletic. Players are heading to park, then straight home. Not allowed to stay at field. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2020

The Phillies’ testing numbers could have a drastic impact on the 2020 season. If Philadelphia finds the organization has few, if any, cases, that would be a positive sign and would reduce the potential outbreak within the league.

If the Phillies discover a high case count, though, the 2020 season could be in jeopardy – just days after beginning.

The only organization to blame here is the Miami Marlins. Miami discovered several players had tested positive prior to Sunday’s contest against the Phillies. Instead of informing Philadelphia of the potential outbreak, the Marlins decided to forge on and play Sunday’s game.

If Major League Baseball aims to get through the entire 2020 season, situations like this have to be taken more seriously by the organizations.