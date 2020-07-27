The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ken Rosenthal Has An Update On The Philadelphia Phillies

A general view of the Philadelphia Phillies stadium.PHILADELPHIA - APRIL 18: A general view of Citizens Bank Park as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Montreal Expos on April 18, 2004 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Expos 5-4. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies won’t play a scheduled game against the Yankees on Monday to reduce the risk of spreading a possible COVID-19 outbreak within Major League Baseball.

The Phillies just wrapped up a three-game weekend series against the Miami Marlins. Unfortunately, baseball’s not the talking point after a great weekend of sports.

The Miami Marlins discovered Monday 11 of the organization’s 33 players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19. Now, there’s an obvious concern the Marlins’ team outbreak could trickle its way into the Phillies’ organization.

Both the Marlins and Phillies have cancelled their game on Monday. The Phillies were scheduled to play the New York Yankees. The game has since been postponed. Phillies players will undergo testing on Monday at Citizens Bank Park, per MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.

The Phillies’ testing numbers could have a drastic impact on the 2020 season. If Philadelphia finds the organization has few, if any, cases, that would be a positive sign and would reduce the potential outbreak within the league.

If the Phillies discover a high case count, though, the 2020 season could be in jeopardy – just days after beginning.

The only organization to blame here is the Miami Marlins. Miami discovered several players had tested positive prior to Sunday’s contest against the Phillies. Instead of informing Philadelphia of the potential outbreak, the Marlins decided to forge on and play Sunday’s game.

If Major League Baseball aims to get through the entire 2020 season, situations like this have to be taken more seriously by the organizations.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.