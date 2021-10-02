Longtime MLB Broadcaster Announces He’s Retiring

One of the most iconic voices in baseball is officially retiring. On Saturday afternoon, New York Yankees broadcaster Ken Singleton announced that he’s stepping away from the broadcast booth.

Singleton, who played in the MLB for 15 years, began his broadcasting career in the mid-1980s. It wasn’t until 1997 when he joined the Yankees’ broadcasting team.

During this Saturday’s game between the Rays and Yankees, Singleton had a farewell speech for his fans on the YES Network.

“I just want to say thank you very much from the bottom of my heart to all of you,” Singleton said. “I’ve been involved with baseball since I was 4 years old, but now it’s time to move on.”

Singleton also praised his colleague, Michael Kay, while on the broadcast this afternoon. During the top of the fourth inning, he told Kay “I can’t overestimate what it’s meant to work with you all these years.”

As you’d expect, Yankees fans and reporters are heartbroken that Singleton is retiring.

“Ken Singleton rules and I’m happy for him choosing retirement but I will miss him a lot on the YES broadcast and at the ballpark,” Lindsey Alder of The Athletic said.

“The Yankees are getting waxed and Ken Singleton just announced his retirement,” River Ave. Blues tweeted. “This day is the worst.”

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman was even surprised by Singleton’s announcement. He has a lot of respect for the former three-time All-Star.

“Ken Singleton retiring? Wow,” Stroman said. “What a legend and voice!”

Singleton became quite famous for saying “This one is gone” after every Yankees home run. Fans in the Bronx will certainly miss his voice next season.

We wish Ken Singleton all the best as he enters the next chapter of his life.