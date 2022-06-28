Kenley Jansen To The Injured List: MLB World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 25: Kenley Jansen #74 of the Atlanta Braves reacts at the conclusion of the 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on June 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves had unfortunate news to announce regarding All-Star reliever Kenley Jansen. He has been placed on the 15-day injured list because of an irregular heartbeat.

"The #Braves today recalled RHP Jesús Cruz to Atlanta and placed RHP Kenley Jansen on the 15-day injured list with an irregular heartbeat, backdated to June 27," the team said.

Jansen was first diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat in 2011. Following the 2018 season, he underwent a heart ablation procedure.

Since this isn't a new situation for Jansen, he'll most likely need to pass a series of tests before he's allowed to pitch for the Braves.

As you'd expect, Braves fans are wishing Jansen a speedy recovery. The same thing can be said for fans of his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 32 appearances this season, Jansen has a 3.58 ERA with 20 saves and 47 strikeouts.

Hopefully, Jansen makes a full recovery and returns to the mound at a later date this season.