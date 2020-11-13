Miami Marlins Hire Kim Ng, First Female GM In Major American Sports History

The Miami Marlins are set to make sports history. The team has hired Kim Ng as its next general manager. She is believed to be the first in major American sports.

Ng has spent the last decade in the MLB Commissioner’s office, as Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations for the league. She has extensive front office experience, beginning her career as an intern with the Chicago White Sox after graduating from the University of Chicago in 1990.

In 1998, Brian Cashman hired Ng as assistant general manager of the New York Yankees, where she helped construct three straight World Series championship teams. In 2001, she jumped to the Los Angeles Dodgers, taking on the role of vice president and assistant general manager.

Kim Ng has been on the list for numerous general manager jobs. She interviewed with the Dodgers for the role in 2005, eventually staying on under Ned Colletti. In the years since, she has interviewed with the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, and San Francisco Giants. At long last, she has the chance to lead her own franchise. The Miami Marlins announced the hire moments ago, after Jon Heyman broke the news this morning.

Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/UrYESbjTHe — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 13, 2020

“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager,” Ng said in a statement released by the team.

“We are building for the long term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success. THis challenge is one I don’t take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. “My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.”

Kim Ng doesn’t inherit an easy job at all. The Marlins have won two World Series, but have never shown a willingness to keep a winning team together and build toward consistent success. The new ownership group led by former Yankees great Derek Jeter took the roster down to the studs when it took over, a regular occurrence for the franchise.

The Marlins were one of the pleasant surprises of the shortened 2020 MLB season though, going 31-29 and reaching the National League divisional round, after beating the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card round 2-0.