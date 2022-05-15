Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Shocking MLB Game Sunday

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's been a tough baseball season for Cincinnati Reds fan Kirk Herbstreit.

The ESPN college football analyst, who will also cover the NFL for Amazon this fall, hasn't had much to cheer about so far this spring.

The Reds delivered a no-hitter on Sunday, though!

Unfortunately - shockingly - the no-hitter came in a loss. Seriously.

Herbstreit took to Twitter following the game.

"Whelp. Don’t see that very often. Reds just NO HIT the Pirates on a Sunday afternoon at PNC Park…and LOST THE GAME 1-0!!!!! Been that kind of start to the season. Again the Pirates didn’t get a hit and walk away a winner. 3rd time that’s happened in @MLB HISTORY!" he tweeted.

The Reds dropped to 9-26 on the season with the loss, while the Pirates improved to 15-19.

This is the first time an MLB team has won a game with zero hits since 2008.