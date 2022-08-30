Knicks Reportedly Make Major RJ Barrett Contract Decision

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 08: RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks in action against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on April 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are determined to have guard R.J. Barrett be a focal point of their future.

They made that clear on Monday when they reportedly signed the onetime No. 3 overall pick to a four-year rookie contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Barrett's deal is worth up to $120 million.

By signing Barrett, the Knicks have seemingly assured that negotiations with the Utah Jazz on a potential Donovan Mitchell trade will be different moving forward.

Wojnarowski said that the two teams will gave to restart talks with "significantly different deal parameters because of the Poison Pill provision."

"New York’s Leon Rose set a Monday night deadline with Utah to reach an agreement on a trade for Mitchell – or the Knicks would commit to the Barrett extension, sources said," Wojnarowski wrote. "Knicks, Jazz closed gap on deal points in recent days on a Mitchell trade, but neither would go further."

It's still too early to rule out the Knicks eventually trading for Mitchell, Utah's All-Star guard. But if they do, he'll definitely be working with Barrett, who is coming off a year in which he averaged a career-high 20.8 points per game.

Incredibly, the former Duke star, who turned 22 in June, becomes the first Knicks first-round pick to sign a multi-year extension with the team since Charlie Ward in 1999.