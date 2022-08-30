Knicks Reportedly Make Major RJ Barrett Contract Decision
The New York Knicks are determined to have guard R.J. Barrett be a focal point of their future.
They made that clear on Monday when they reportedly signed the onetime No. 3 overall pick to a four-year rookie contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Barrett's deal is worth up to $120 million.
By signing Barrett, the Knicks have seemingly assured that negotiations with the Utah Jazz on a potential Donovan Mitchell trade will be different moving forward.
Wojnarowski said that the two teams will gave to restart talks with "significantly different deal parameters because of the Poison Pill provision."
"New York’s Leon Rose set a Monday night deadline with Utah to reach an agreement on a trade for Mitchell – or the Knicks would commit to the Barrett extension, sources said," Wojnarowski wrote. "Knicks, Jazz closed gap on deal points in recent days on a Mitchell trade, but neither would go further."
It's still too early to rule out the Knicks eventually trading for Mitchell, Utah's All-Star guard. But if they do, he'll definitely be working with Barrett, who is coming off a year in which he averaged a career-high 20.8 points per game.
Incredibly, the former Duke star, who turned 22 in June, becomes the first Knicks first-round pick to sign a multi-year extension with the team since Charlie Ward in 1999.