Kumar Rocker Reportedly Signs With New Professional Baseball Team

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 30: Starting pitcher Kumar Rocker #80 of the Vanderbilt reacts after giving up a run against Luke Hancock #20 of the Mississippi St. in the top of the fifth inning during game three of the College World Series Championship at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha on June 30, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

During the 2021 MLB Draft, the New York Mets selected Vanderbilt pitcher Rocker Kumar. After reviewing his medical information, the team decided not to make him an offer.

Fast forward a little less than a year later, and ESPN's Jeff Passan has an update on Rocker's future in baseball.

Rocker has signed with the Tri-City Valleycats of the Frontier League. He'll pitch with them before the MLB Draft, where he's eligible to be selected again.

This move makes a lot of sense considering Rocker decided to forgo his collegiate eligibility and pursue professional options after his fallout with the Mets.

Despite the concerns about Rocker's health, his agent claims there are no issues with his shoulder or elbow.

“Kumar Rocker is healthy according to independent medical review by multiple prominent baseball orthopedic surgeons,” Scott Boras said. “Kumar requires no medical attention and will continue to pitch in the regular course as he prepares to begin his professional career.”

In his final season at Vanderbilt, Rocker had a 2.73 ERA and 14-4 record. If teams are comfortable with his medical results, he should hear his name called during this year's draft.