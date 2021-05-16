Dave Roberts Announces Injury Diagnosis For Corey Seager

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without star shortstop Corey Seager for the foreseeable future after the two-time All-Star was injured Saturday night.

Seager was hit with a pitch by Ross Detwiler of the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning of last night’s win. He suffered a fractured right hand that fortunately won’t require surgery.

Unfortunately though, Seager will be out at least a month, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

The Dodgers say Corey Seager fractured the fifth metacarpal in his right hand. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) May 16, 2021

Roberts said Corey Seager won’t need surgery, but he will still be out for at least four weeks. #Dodgers — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) May 16, 2021

At the time of his injury, Seager was slashing .265/.361/422 with four home runs, 22 RBI and 20 runs scored in 37 games. Gavin Lux will likely take his place at shortstop.

Lux is in the lineup today, hitting sixth. First baseman Max Muncy has taken over Seager’s spot hitting in the No. 2 hole.

The Dodgers are going for a three-game sweep of the Marlins starting at 4:10 p.m. ET.