Latest MLB, MLBPA Negotiations End Surprisingly Early

We may not know in totality what’s going on behind the scenes between the MLB and MLB Players Association (MLBPA) as their labor negotiations continue. But the length of their most recent meeting should be a pretty strong indicator of where the two sides stand.

The MLB and MLBPA met to reopen negotiations on Thursday. But the talks didn’t last long. They barely lasted long enough for anyone to get a word in edgewise by the sound of it.

According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, the meeting ended after just 20 minutes. Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reported that the MLB left first – just 15 minutes into the talks.

That’s a pretty bad sign as to just how far apart the two sides are on their negotiations. If there were any common ground to be found, chances are the talks could have gone just a while longer.

Clearly the MLB wants no part of whatever initial demands the MLBPA is putting forward.

The meeting between MLB and the MLBPA has ended. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 17, 2022

It appears most of MLB’s squad has left the negotiations…after 15 minutes. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 17, 2022

However, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman dismissed the length of the meetings being an issue. He said that the MLB negotiation style is give and take, while the MLBPA prefers to present proposals. The bigger issue, Heyman believes, is the length of time it takes to present an offer – which is often identical to previous ones.

Too much is being read into the short length of the meetings. While MLB side would prefer give and take, union has signaled it prefers just to present proposals at the meeting. The bigger issue is taking 5 days to present an offer that is about the same as the previous offer. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 17, 2022

Spring Training was supposed to begin this week but we’re clearly a ways away from teams assembling in prep for 2022. With the way things are going now, Opening Day at the end of March might be delayed as well.

Baseball fans appear to be in two separate camps as far as who’s to blame for the predicament.

Some are blaming Major League Baseball for dragging its feet into the negotiations and being unwilling to budge on anything. Others believe that both sides are to blame and just want their baseball as soon as possible.

Will either side bend before Opening Day?