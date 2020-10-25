LeBron Had A 2-Word Reaction To The Crazy World Series Finish

LeBron James is rooting for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but even the Los Angeles Lakers star couldn’t help but be amazed by the finish in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night.

The Tampa Bay Rays walked off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday evening, tying up the World Series, 2-2, heading into Game 5.

Tampa Bay trailed Los Angeles by one run heading into the ninth inning, with Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen attempting to seal the game (and give his team a 3-1 series lead). Jansen got to two outs and two strikes, but it fell apart from there.

Brett Phillips hit a two-out, two-strike single into center field with two men out. The single allowed Kevin Kiermaier to score from second base, but the play in the outfield – along with the relay throw to home – was botched. This allowed Randy Arozarena to score all the way from first.

Rays win, 8-7.

RAYS WIN! RAYS WIN! WHAT JUST HAPPENED!! WOW! pic.twitter.com/2G1vyOFkji — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2020

LeBron James could manage just a two-word reaction to the insane finish.

“Wow man!!!” he wrote.

We’ll now get a pivotal Game 5 on Sunday night.

The Dodgers, starting Clayton Kershaw, will take on the Rays, starting Tyler Glasnow, shortly after 8 p.m. E.T. this evening.

The game will be on FOX.