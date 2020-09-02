Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully Posts First Tweet At 92

One of the greatest broadcasters in sports history has officially made his way over to social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Vin Scully decided to create personal accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Scully retired from broadcasting after the 2016 MLB season. Most baseball fans believe he has the best voice out of any broadcaster ever, and honestly it’s tough to argue against that narrative.

What truly made Scully such an iconic figure wasn’t his energetic voice, but his down-to-earth persona. His humble personality was on display in his first post on Twitter.

“Hi everybody! This is Vin, making his debut on social media,” Scully said. “It’s nice to be welcomed, and I’m delighted to see if I can serve you in any way, shape or form. We might chat about a famous date in baseball, or a player or a team – but hopefully, nothing controversial. This is strictly a meeting of friends having some fun talking about our favorite subject. So, pull up a chair and be ready to join me in the very near future, as we start our careers together on social media.”

Hello everyone! This is Vin Scully here. Delighted to join you on twitter. Have a great day! #VinScully pic.twitter.com/RKbSzCiWwq — Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) September 2, 2020

Almost every single reply to this post from Scully is positive.

Social media can be a dark place at times, especially now more than ever. It doesn’t seem like people will give Scully a hard time on Twitter though.

Over 30,000 people have already followed Scully on Twitter. We’d have to imagine that number will grow exponentially over the next few days.

