Legendary MLB Catcher To Reportedly Announce Retirement

Shocking news struck the MLB world this Wednesday afternoon. According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will announce his retirement tomorrow.

Posey, 34, is undoubtedly one of the best players of his generation. His résumé includes seven All-Star appearances, three World Series championships, a National League MVP award, four Silver Slugger awards and a batting title.

Injuries plagued Posey for several years, but he never allowed them to define his career. This past season, he had a .304 batting average with 18 home runs and 56 RBI.

Not only was Posey an incredible player on the field for the Giants, he was a steady leader in the locker room. It’ll be nearly impossible to replace a player of his caliber.

BREAKING NEWS: Sources tell The Athletic that Buster Posey will announce his retirement tomorrow. More to come… — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) November 3, 2021

Now, the focus shifts over to Posey’s résumé and whether he’s worthy of making the Hall of Fame. There are plenty of MLB writers who believe he deserves to be inducted into Cooperstown.

“Major news out of SF,” MLB Network insider Jon Heyman said. “Buster Posey is a Hall of Famer in my book. 3 titles. Major impact.”

“Buster Posey Giants – 7 All Stars – 4 Silver Sluggers – Gold Glove – Rookie of the Year – MVP – 3-time World Champion and one of the best game callers in MLB history,” Jim Bowden of CBS Sports said. “Next stop….Cooperstown and the Hall of Fame.”

“Buster Posey has retired,” Maury Brown of Forbes said. “Had one hell of a bounce back season in 2021. Hall of Fame calling?”

Only time will tell if Posey makes the Hall of Fame. At the very least, he’ll go down as one of the best catchers the MLB has ever seen.