Legendary MLB Pitcher Don Sutton Has Passed Away

Hall of Fame pitcher and 300-win club member Don Sutton died his sleep on Monday night. He was 75.

Sutton was one of the best and most durable players to ever step on the mound. He spent his 23-year career with five different teams, with the bulk of his playing days coming with the Dodgers. Throughout that lengthy span, Sutton won 324 games, 58 of them shutouts, and tallied 3,574 strikeouts, ranking seventh on the all-time list.

Sutton made four All Star teams in Los Angeles during the mid 1970s. He spent 16 years with the Dodgers, starting in 1966 through 1980. He returned to Los Angeles in 1988 to end his career where he began. His No. 20 jersey is one of the few retired by the organization.

Between his Dodgers stints, Sutton played for the Houston Astros, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Oakland Athletics and the California Angels. His numbers took a dip after he left Los Angeles, but he played until he was 43, contributing in whatever way he could. The game of baseball honored him in the best way it could by inducting him into the Hall of Fame in 1998.

Sutton’s son, Daron, confirmed his father’s passing in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

“Saddened to share that my dad passed away in his sleep last night,” Daron Sutton said. “He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known and he treated those encountered with great respect… and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest in Peace.”

Don Sutton, Hall of Fame pitcher and 300-game winner. RIP. https://t.co/gasfRdGhnd — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 19, 2021

Following the news, many members of the baseball community took to Twitter to express their condolences to the Sutton family. Clearly, the Hall of Fame pitcher left his mark on the game, not only with his play, but with his personality too.

Sad news, as Dodgers pitching legend Don Sutton has passed away, according to his son. Here's where Sutton ranks in Dodgers history: 233 wins (1st)

2,696 strikeouts (1st)

3,816 1/3 innings (1st)

52 shutouts (1st)

533 starts (1st) — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) January 19, 2021

RIP Don Sutton. Great pitcher, great personality. Condolences to Daron and the entire family. https://t.co/Cu3Sy9iQ37 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 19, 2021

This one hurts. Don was always so kind during my time with the #Braves. Always went out of his way to say hello and ask about my family. We missed having him around the ballpark as much the last few years. Please keep the Sutton family in your prayers. Devastating loss. https://t.co/7WoC8Cm97g — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) January 19, 2021

Following his illustrious playing career, Sutton took to the broadcast booth. He spent most of his days in and around the ballpark, commentating for the Dodgers, the Braves and the Nationals.

