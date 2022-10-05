Legendary MLB Announcer Is Calling His Final Game Today

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 24: A general view of play between the Colorado Rockies and the Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Globe Life Field on July 24, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers will mark Tom Grieve's final broadcast as an analyst.

Grieve, 74, has been working Rangers games for 28 years. He'll ride off into the sunset once the 2022 regular season comes to an end.

Grieve isn't just an analyst to Rangers fans, he's an iconic figure. After all, his nickname is "Mr. Ranger."

Prior to becoming a broadcaster, Grieve was a player for the Rangers. He then joined the team's front office in 1980.

The Rangers inducted Grieve into their Hall of Fame in 2010.

Overall, Grieve has been enjoying a run with the Rangers that has spanned over 55 years.

Baseball fans have been tweeting about Grieve throughout this week.

"I am going to miss Tom Grieve in the TV announcer’s booth," one fan said. "Tom, thanks for all the years as a Texas Rangers player, General Manager, announcer, and all the great stories. Been with you since 1972."

"While watching the Texas Rangers game to see Aaron Judge's quest, I'm completely pulled in by Tom Grieve's baseball memories," another fan said. "Great stuff from Grieve on his final week on Rangers TV."

Congratulations to Grieve on an extraordinary career.