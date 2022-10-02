CHICAGO - APRIL 4: An interior view of U.S. Cellular Field during the Opening Day game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Indians on April 4, 2005 at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season.

It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.

USA TODAY MLB insider Bob Nightengale reports that La Russa is expected to retire.

"Sunday Notebook: Tony La Russa expected to announce retirement as White Sox manager," he reports.

La Russa, a Hall of Fame manager, failed to build the White Sox into a World Series contender.

However, he still has his championships from St. Louis.