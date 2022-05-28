Legendary MLB Manager Reacts To National Anthem Protest

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: Clouds form shadows across the field during a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field on August 14, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Legendary MLB manager Tony La Russa has shared his thoughts on Gabe Kapler's national anthem protest.

Kapler, in the wake of the tragic school shooting in Texas, will not be coming out for the national anthem before the San Francisco Giants' games. Kapler does not believe the country is doing enough to combat the guns issue.

La Russa was asked about Kapler's decision on Saturday.

"I think he's exactly right to be concerned...with what's happening in our country," La Russa said on Saturday night. "He's right there. Where I disagree is the flag and the anthem are not appropriate places to try to voice your objections."

La Russa thinks it's disrespectful to service men and women.

"Some of their courage comes from what the flag means to them and when they hear the anthem," La Russa stated. "You need to understand what the veterans think when they hear the anthem or see the flag. And the cost they paid and their families. And if you truly understand that, I think it's impossible not to salute the flag and listen to the anthem."

Kapler has been managing the Giants since 2020.