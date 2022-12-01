Legendary MLB Pitcher Died On Thursday Morning
A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher reportedly died on Thursday morning.
Gaylord Perry, a two-time Cy Young award winner, died at the age of 84 on Thursday.
The legendary MLB pitcher played for eight different teams over the course of his career. He was a five-time All-Star and a three-time MLB wins leader.
Perry reportedly died of natural causes.
"Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details," the Associated Press reported on Thursday.
Perry is a member of the Professional Baseball Hall of Fame.
