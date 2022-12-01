Legendary MLB Pitcher Died On Thursday Morning

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: The Conan blimp flies over Yankee stadium as the New York Yankees play against the Texas Rangers in Game Five of the ALCS during the 2010 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 20, 2010 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher reportedly died on Thursday morning.

Gaylord Perry, a two-time Cy Young award winner, died at the age of 84 on Thursday.

The legendary MLB pitcher played for eight different teams over the course of his career. He was a five-time All-Star and a three-time MLB wins leader.

Perry reportedly died of natural causes.

"Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details," the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Perry is a member of the Professional Baseball Hall of Fame.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.