Legendary MLB Pitcher Found Dead Monday Afternoon

A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher was tragically found dead on Monday afternoon.

Tom Browning, a legendary Cincinnati Reds pitcher who threw a perfect game, was found dead by police on Monday.

The 62-year-old former MLB pitcher played for the Reds from 1984-94 and the Royals in 1995. He was an All-Star, a World Series champion and he threw a perfect game in 1988.

Browning was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame, as well.

"Sheriff Michael A. Helmig reports the death of former Cincinnati Reds pitcher, Tom Browning," Boone County announced.

