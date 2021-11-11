Legendary MLB Scout Has Passed Away At 94

Longtime Kansas City Royals scout and executive Art Stewart has passed away, the club announced on Thursday. He was 94.

The 2021 season was Stewart’s 52nd with the Royals. He was the organization’s longest-tenured employee and in total spent nearly 70 years in baseball after beginning his career as a scout with the New York Yankees in 1953.

Since 2002, Stewart’s title was Senior Advisor to the General Manager. He was the Royals’ Senior Special Assistant to the General Manager from 1997-2001 after having been the team’s Director of Scouting from 1984-96.

Stewart was a Midwest scout for the Royals from 1969-83.

Among the players Stewart signed who eventually reached the Major Leagues were Kevin Appier, Carlos Beltran, Johnny Damon, Bo Jackson, Brian McRae and Mike Sweeney.

“Art was truly an extraordinary human being, whom we all loved and admired for many reasons,” Royals President Dayton Moore said. “His unmatched love and appreciation for the game of baseball, recollection of players and events, combined with his special ability to tell stories will be forever cherished by all.”

