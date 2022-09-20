Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 04: Members of the military hold an American Flag on the field during the National Anthem before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on July 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night.

Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’ family, teammates and friends," the team announced.

Wills, a D.C. native, played for the Dodgers from 1959-66 and again from 1969-72. He also spent time with the Pirates and Expos.

The Dodgers great was a seven-time All-Star, a three-time World Series champion and the National League MVP in 1962. Wills also won two Gold Gloves and led the league in stolen bases six times.

Our thoughts are with Wills' family and friends during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.