Legendary MLB Star Reveals 2023 Will Be His Final Season

Miguel Cabrera will return for one final year.

The Detroit Tigers slugger confirmed Monday that he'll retire after the 2023 season. The future Hall of Famer will turn 40 in April.

"It feels a little weird to say that," Cabrera said, per MLB.com's Jason Beck. "I thought I'm not going to say never, but I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball."

Cabrera hit his 500th home run in late 2021 and joined the prestigious 3,000-hit club this season. With Albert Pujols retired, Cabrera is MLB's active all-time leader in each category.

After beginning his career with the Marlins, Cabrera has spent 15 seasons with the Tigers. The 12-time All-Star won four batting titles, two MVPs, and a Triple Crown from 2011 to 2015.

Despite not batting .300 since 2016, Cabrera still brandishes a career .308/.384/.524 slash line.

Relegated to a DH role in 2022, Cabrera hit .254/.305/.317 with five home runs in 433 plate appearances. He'll hope to discover an end-of-career resurgence like Pujols, who suddenly caught fire to smack 18 home runs after the All-Star break.

Per Beck, Cabrera said he hopes to remain involved in baseball after retirement to help younger players.