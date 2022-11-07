Legendary Phillies Star Is Not Happy With Jill Biden

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 07: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill watch the Philadelphia Phillies host the St. Louis Cardinals during Game Five of the National League Divisional Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 7, 2011 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night, losing the series.

Following the game, Phillies legend Lenny Dykstra took to social media to reveal who he's blaming.

Dykstra, who's had his fair share of issues over the years, is not happy with the First Lady.

He's blaming the Phillies loss on Jill Biden.

"Better luck next time, #Phillies. Might be better off rolling out that red carpet for Lenny Dykstra instead of Dr. Jill Biden. (9 hits in 3 games since she showed up.)" Dykstra wrote.

He added: "Since the doctor showed up, the #Phillies went 0-3 with 9 total hits. #TheCooler."

The Phillies made an incredible run this postseason, going from the Wild Card round all the way to the World Series.

While the fan base is disappointed now, they will hopefully be able to look back on the run and be proud.