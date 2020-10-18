Legendary Sports Columnist Passed Away On Sunday

One of the most-beloved figures in United States sports journalism history passed away on Sunday.

Sid Hartman, a legendary journalist for the Minneapolis Star Tribune, died this weekend. He was 100 years old.

The legendary sports journalist started selling newspapers in 1928. He would go on to have a prolific career in the industry, becoming one of the most-respected figures in sports media.

The Star Tribune paid its respects to Hartman on Sunday.

Much of Hartman’s success can be traced to his relentless reporting style. He developed and nurtured contacts, and his vocation was a labor of love. Hartman had no false illusions about his writing ability, one of the few newspaper journalists who required another reporter to write his “autobiography.” Many of those he encountered in his job became his closest friends. Sports were Hartman’s life, around the clock, although in his later years he showed his softer side by becoming a doting grandfather.

Legendary Star Tribune journalist Sid Hartman, who started selling newspapers in 1928 and wrote sports columns several days a week for the ensuing decades, died Sunday at age 100. https://t.co/vdAEsXW2av pic.twitter.com/yEaYdxN6VB — Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) October 18, 2020

Tributes are pouring in for Hartman across the sports world on Sunday.

The legendary sports columnist was the longest-tenured active writer in baseball. He was issued the No. 1 BBWAA card this year.

Sid Hartman was baseball's longest-tenured active writer, issued the No. 1 BBWAA card this year. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 18, 2020

Our thoughts are with Sid’s friends and family. His son, Chad, posted a heartfelt message on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

“My father’s extraordinary and resilient life has come to a peaceful conclusion surrounded by his family,” he tweeted.

My father’s extraordinary and resilient life has come to a peaceful conclusion surrounded by his family. — Chad Hartman (@ChadHartmanShow) October 18, 2020

Rest in peace, Sid.