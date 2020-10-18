The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Legendary Sports Columnist Passed Away On Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings stadium.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: A general view before the game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

One of the most-beloved figures in United States sports journalism history passed away on Sunday.

Sid Hartman, a legendary journalist for the Minneapolis Star Tribune, died this weekend. He was 100 years old.

The legendary sports journalist started selling newspapers in 1928. He would go on to have a prolific career in the industry, becoming one of the most-respected figures in sports media.

The Star Tribune paid its respects to Hartman on Sunday.

Much of Hartman’s success can be traced to his relentless reporting style. He developed and nurtured contacts, and his vocation was a labor of love. Hartman had no false illusions about his writing ability, one of the few newspaper journalists who required another reporter to write his “autobiography.”

Many of those he encountered in his job became his closest friends. Sports were Hartman’s life, around the clock, although in his later years he showed his softer side by becoming a doting grandfather.

Tributes are pouring in for Hartman across the sports world on Sunday.

The legendary sports columnist was the longest-tenured active writer in baseball. He was issued the No. 1 BBWAA card this year.

Our thoughts are with Sid’s friends and family. His son, Chad, posted a heartfelt message on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

“My father’s extraordinary and resilient life has come to a peaceful conclusion surrounded by his family,” he tweeted.

Rest in peace, Sid.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.