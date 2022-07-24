Lenny Dykstra News Is Going Viral: MLB World Reacts

FLUSHING, NY - AUGUST 1986: Lenny Dykstra #4 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a home run in August 1986 in Shea Stadium in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images) Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

Former MLB outfielder Lenny Dykstra has had his fair share of run ins with the law since retiring from professional baseball.

The former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies star has reportedly been doing well as of late, though.

Dykstra took to social media with some big news on Saturday.

"Guess who has now gone 50 consecutive months without being arrested!" he tweeted.

Well done, Lenny.

"Flex on ‘em!!!" one fan tweeted.

"So proud Len," another fan added.

"Keep the streak going Lenny," one fan added.

Keep the streak going, indeed.