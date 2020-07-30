Listen: Dodgers Announcer Took A Shot At Jose Altuve

As one of the central figures in the Houston Astros cheating scandal, Jose Altuve will likely be the butt of many jokes for years to come.

So it should be no surprise that an announcer for the Los Angeles Dodgers may have taken a jab at him. During Wednesday’s game between the Astros and Dodgers, announcer Orel Hershiser was part of the announce team when Altuve struck out against Dylan Floro.

When one of the announcers remarked that Altuve “guessed something else” on a no-swing strike-three, Hershiser added a quip of his own. “Guessing is harder than knowing,” he said.

Hershiser isn’t backing down from his comments either. He’s been taking to Twitter over the past few hours to like a number of tweets repeating his quote.

"Guessing is harder than knowing." – Dodgers announcer Orel Hershiser after Jose Altuve struck out. pic.twitter.com/ab025YGOOX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 30, 2020

The Dodgers were on the losing end of the 2017 World Series, losing in seven games to the Astros.

But in 2019, reports came out that the Astros used a electronic sign stealing system to gain an advantage. The MLB confirmed the findings and levied punishments against the Astros organization – but did not confiscate their World Series title.

Needless to say, Dodgers fans (as well as Yankees fans) have been wringing their hands ever since.

Jose Altuve and the Astros are probably going to get the last laugh though. None of the players were punished and all of them got to keep their rings.