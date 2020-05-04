Live Baseball Games Are Returning To ESPN This Week

Major League Baseball is still suspended until further notice, but ESPN isn’t going to let the sport of baseball completely fall by the wayside.

The Worldwide Leader in Sports announced today that it has live baseball scheduled for six days a week until further notice. Per the announcement, they’ll be broadcasting the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO League), which is due to begin play at 1:00 a.m. EST.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that ESPN will begin their broadcast with a game between the NC Dinos and Samsung Lions. The Lions are one of Korea’s most prestigious clubs, boasting eight Korean Series Championships.

The KBO League typically runs from March through October, but the season was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, they resumed baseball activities in April and just finished their preseason.

Hey guys. ESPN is going to have live baseball six days a week. Live. Baseball. Almost. Every. Day. First pitch of the Korean Baseball Organization season is at 1a ET, less than 14 hours from now, and we’ll be calling the game between the NC Dinos and Samsung Lions. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 4, 2020

We’ve been itching for live sports ever since the bulk of major sports leagues suspended or canceled their seasons in mid-March.

While it isn’t the MLB, the KBO League offers us a chance to scratch that baseball itch while experiencing a brand new league and the different takes that they have on the game.

Will you give ESPN’s new baseball broadcast a chance, or is it not worth it?