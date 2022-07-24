Longtime ESPN Analyst Honored By Baseball Hall Of Fame: Fans React

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 14: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels talks with ESPN analyst Tim Kurkjian after winning the 85th MLB All-Star Game at Target Field on Tuesday, July 15, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB via Getty Images) Ron Vesely/Getty Images

A longtime ESPN analyst was honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend.

ESPN's Tim Kurkjian has been a baseball diehard for decades, and his tireless work certainly reflects just that.

The Baseball Hall of Fame has named Kurkjian this year's recipient of the BBWAA Career Excellence Award.

A high honor for one of the best analysts - regardless of sport - in the industry.

"This has been the most overwhelming, most overpowering experience of my life," Kurkjian said during his speech, via ESPN.com.

Fans couldn't be happier for one of the industry's best.

"Love Tim Kurkjian. He constantly loves baseball and when he talks about the Braves, I love every second of it. Salute this man," one fan wrote.

"You don't have to even know much about baseball to know that even amongst ESPN's massive staff, Tim Kurkjian is different... so good at what he does. Baseball HOF is well deserved," another fan wrote.

"Always been a pro!," a fan tweeted.

What an honor for Kurkjian.

Congratulations to him on a well-deserved honor.