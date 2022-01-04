Jim Corsi, a longtime MLB pitcher, died on Tuesday after a battle with liver and colon cancer. He was 60 years old.

Corsi spent his professional baseball career as a reliver for several teams including the Athletics, Astros, Marlins, Red Sox and Orioles. He compiled a 22-24 record with a 3.25 ERA during his career.

Corsi had been battling liver and colon cancer for some time. Just one day before his passing, he had an emotional interview with WBZ.

“I got liver cancer, stage four, and colon cancer,” Corsi told WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton,. “I made a mistake when I was younger by not getting a colonoscopy.

“I should have done it,” he said fighting back tears. “If you’re out there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I was a professional athlete and thought I was invincible, strong. You’re not. Cancer is not prejudice to anybody.

“That’s my message: Don’t wait,” Corsi urges. “You don’t want to end up like this. If you get it soon enough, you’ll be alright.”

RIP veteran #Redsox reliever Jim Corsi, who passed away this morning at the age of 60 from liver and colon cancer — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 4, 2022

“I’m at peace,” Corsi told WBZ just one day before his passing. “I know if I die I’m going to a better place. I feel sorry for everyone I’ll leave behind.”

We send our heartfelt condolences to all impacted by this tragedy.