Longtime Major League Umpire Has Reportedly Died At 70

A longtime Major League Baseball umpire has reportedly passed away at the age of 70.

Rick Reed, whose MLB umpiring career spanned three decades, has died, according to a report from the Associated Press.

“Rick Reed, whose career as a big league umpire spanned three decades and included the classic 1991 World Series and two All-Star Games, has died. He was 70,” the Associated Press reported late on Saturday night.

Reed reportedly passed away on Thursday night. He had previously suffered two strokes.

Reed was one of the most-respected umpires in the Major Leagues.

The longtime MLB umpire became a full-time umpire in the 1980s after beginning his career in 1979. Reed worked four Major League Baseball All-Star Games and called the famous 1991 World Series.

“I worked my first game in the big leagues with him and he took me to lunch the next day. We didn’t even talk about umpiring, he talked about being a husband and father while doing this job,” veteran crew chief Ted Barrett told the AP.

“Rick groomed many of us to be crew chiefs. He took an interest in our families and invited us into his family. His wife, Cindy, became a trusted confidante to our wives. Rick was more than just a crew chief, he was a mentor and friend.”

Our thoughts are with Rick’s friends and family.

May he rest in peace.