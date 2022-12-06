Longtime MLB Announcer Was Arrested This Weekend

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Busch Stadium during the National Anthem prior to Game One of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium on October 7, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images) Joe Puetz/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday.

According to a Creve Coeur police report, via KMOV's Cory Stark, McLaughlin was stopped on Interstate 270 after not staying in his driving lane. He was arrested after conducting a field sobriety test.

Police charged McLaughlin with a felony count as a persistent offender following his third DWI arrest. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of four years if found guilty.

Per Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, McLaughlin said he was "deeply remorseful" of his actions.

"No excuses," McLaughlin wrote in a text message. "I'm dealing with this and seeking the treatment that I need. I ask for your privacy for me and my family."

McLaughlin has called Cardinals games since 2000. Bally Sports issued a statement regarding its play-by-play announcer.

"We have been made aware that Dan McLaughlin was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Sunday night," the statement said. "We are very disappointed to hear this and are working to gather additional information before offering further comment."

McLaughlin said he was on his "last chance" when reinstated from a suspension after his second arrest in 2011. He has also since called NFL games for FOX.