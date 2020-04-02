Longtime MLB Broadcaster, Former Player Died Wednesday Night

On Thursday morning, the Chicago White Sox announced some heartbreaking news. It turns out that longtime broadcaster passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 70.

Since Farmer spent three decades as a radio broadcaster for the White Sox, he’s mostly known for his work in that field. However, he was also an All-Star pitcher back in 1980.

Not only does the loss of Farmer sting for those that had the pleasure of watching him on the diamond, but the radio listeners that tune in to hear his voice. The White Sox released a statement on the unfortunate news this morning.

“Farmer worked as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox for nearly 30 years, played 11 seasons in the major leagues, including three with his hometown White Sox, and was a strong advocate for organ donation,” the team said in a statement.

Farmer became a color commentator for the White Sox back in 1992. He eventually transitioned over to a play-by-play role with Darrin Jackson as his partner.

Throughout his life, Farmer dealt with polycystic kidney disease, which is when cysts form in clusters mainly around kidneys. That being said, the cause of his death is unknown.

Our thoughts are with Farmer’s family and friends during this time.