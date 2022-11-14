Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 14: A detailed view of Marlins Park during the game between the Miami Marlins and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Marlins Park on April 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday.

Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness.

The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and Brewers.

"Chuck Carr, key centerfielder on the inaugural Florida Marlins team has died at age 55 after battling cancer. He led the NL in steals in 1993. Also played for Mets, Cardinals, Astros and Brewers in eight-year MLB career," Nick Diunte reported on Sunday night.

Carr, 55, played from 1990-98. He led the National League in stolen bases in 1993.

The longtime MLB outfielder had career averages of .254 with 13 home runs, 123 RBI and 144 stolen bases.

Our thoughts are with Carr's friends and family members during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Chuck.