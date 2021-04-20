Longtime MLB Infielder Officially Announces His Retirement

On Tuesday afternoon, a Major League Baseball veteran decided it was time to hang up his cleats.

Neil Walker, a former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates, announced he’s officially done playing baseball. He took to social media with a short statement making the news official.

“Officially retired, thank you to everyone that helped me in my journey to live out my childhood dream of being a Major Leaguer, I loved & cherished every day,” Walker said in a statement on Twitter.

“From Pittsburgh, NY Mets & Yankees, Milwaukee, Miami, and Philly, nothing but love to those Organizations, Cities & Fans!”

Walker, the son of a former MLB pitcher, grew up in the Pittsburgh area. After a standout high school career, the Pirates made him the No. 11 overall pick in the 2004 MLB Draft.

Walker battled in the minor leagues for a few years before making his MLB debut in 2009. In his first full season in the MLB, he was fifth in Rookie of the Year voting after nearly batting .300.

A solid infielder, Walker eventually won a Silver Slugger award during the 2014 season. Just a year later, though, the Pirates traded him to the New York Mets following the 2015 season.

He went on to play for the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies. His last game came during the 2020 season with the Phillies.