Baseball lost a longtime manager earlier this week, as John McNamara passed away at the age of 88. He spent over two decades in the MLB with several different teams.

McNamara began his coaching career as an assistant coach for the Oakland Athletics. It didn’t take very long for him to get promoted to manager. After a year with the Athletics, McNamara spent a few seasons with the San Francisco Giants.

The San Diego Padres were the second team to offer McNamara their manager position. Once that stint ran its course, he quickly found himself coaching for the Cincinnati Reds. Three years passed in Cincinnati before he returned to California to coach the Angels.

Out of all the teams that McNamara coached during his career, his most memorable stint has to be with the Boston Red Sox. He nearly led the team to a World Series title in 1986 – his decision to keep Bill Buckner at first base in Game 6 came back to bite the franchise though.

McNamara finished his coaching career in the MLB with 1,160 wins. His best winning percentages came with Boston and Cincinnati.

It’s possible that McNamara’s former clubs will honor him at some point this week, as the MLB tries to push through its 60-game season.

Our thoughts are with the McNamara family during this time.