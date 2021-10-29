Longtime MLB Manager Surprises By Taking Padres Job

Coming off a disappointing season but still packing a load of talent, the San Diego Padres needed to make a big splash with their managerial hire.

Mission accomplished. According to multiple reports, the Padres have hired longtime Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin to a three-year deal.

Melvin, who had been Oakland’s manager since 2011, had one season remaining on his contract with the A’s after the organization picked up his option year during the summer. However, MLB’s longest-tenured manager has decided to take his talents to Southern California.

Melvin will be replacing Jayce Tingler, who was let go by the Padres after two seasons. In 2021, Tingler posted a 79-83 record as San Diego collapsed in the second half of the year.

Melvin posted an overall record of 853-764 with Oakland, reaching the playoffs six times in 10-plus seasons. Including stints with the Mariners (2003-04) and Diamondbacks (2005-09), Melvin is 1,346-1,272 as a manager.

With the Padres, he’ll inherit a roster with plenty of firepower, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado offensively and Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove and others on the mound.

All things considered, the Padres just made off with a coup of a hire, which should go a long way in helping them challenge in the NL in 2022.