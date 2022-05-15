Longtime MLB Pitcher Died On Saturday At 57

PHILADELPHIA - APRIL 18: A general view of Citizens Bank Park as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Montreal Expos on April 18, 2004 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Expos 5-4. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A longtime Major League Baseball pitcher died on Saturday at the age of 57.

David West, a longtime MLB relief pitcher, passed away following a battle with brain cancer.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, West is the sixth former Phillies player to die of brain cancer over the last 20 years.

West, a Tennessee native, began his career with the New York Mets. He pitched for the Mets from 1988-89. West went on to play for the Twins from 1989-92.

He then played for the Phillies from 1993-96 before spending a year overseas in Japan.

West finished his career with the Boston Red Sox in 1998.

Our thoughts are with West's friends and family members during this difficult time.