Longtime MLB Pitcher Died On Saturday At 57
A longtime Major League Baseball pitcher died on Saturday at the age of 57.
David West, a longtime MLB relief pitcher, passed away following a battle with brain cancer.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, West is the sixth former Phillies player to die of brain cancer over the last 20 years.
West, a Tennessee native, began his career with the New York Mets. He pitched for the Mets from 1988-89. West went on to play for the Twins from 1989-92.
He then played for the Phillies from 1993-96 before spending a year overseas in Japan.
West finished his career with the Boston Red Sox in 1998.
Our thoughts are with West's friends and family members during this difficult time.