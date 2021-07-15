The Spun

Longtime MLB Pitcher, Giants Executive Dies Unexpectedly

A game between the Dodgers and the Giants.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 27: A general view during the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on April 27, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Dick Tidrow, a two-time World Series Champion and renowned executive of the San Fransisco Giants, died unexpectedly on Saturday. He was 74 years old.

Tidrow began his career in Major League Baseball as a pitcher in 1972 with the Cleveland Indians. He went on to have stints with the New York Yankees, the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago White Sox and the New York Mets. He won the World Series with the Yankees during the 1977 and 1978 seasons.

After his playing days were done, Tidrow went on to have an impactful career in the front office with the Giants. He spent 28 years with the organization, holding titles such as special assistant to the general manager and the director of player personnel.

“Our entire organization is heartbroken by the news of Dick’s passing,” Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. “So much of our success over these past three decades is directly linked to Dick’s contributions.  He will be truly missed by all of us and our thoughts are with Mari Jo and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Tidrow is perhaps best known for his work alongside longtime Giants general manager Brian Sabean. The duo worked closely together to build the team in San Fransisco that won World series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Much of Tidrow’s prowess came from his ability to evaluate talent. He’s widely credited for the Giants drafting star pitchers such as Tim Linceum, Madison Bumgarner and more.

After news of his death came out, the MLB world took to social media to express their condolences.

Tidrow will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy, both on the Giants and on his family. He is survived by his wife, Mari Jo, and their three children Andy, Matt and Richelle.

“Dick was truly one of a kind. He is loved and missed beyond measure and irreplaceable in our hearts and lives,” Mari Jo Tidrow said.

We send our sincerest condolences to the Tidrow family during this time.


