Longtime MLB Pitcher, Giants Executive Dies Unexpectedly

Dick Tidrow, a two-time World Series Champion and renowned executive of the San Fransisco Giants, died unexpectedly on Saturday. He was 74 years old.

Tidrow began his career in Major League Baseball as a pitcher in 1972 with the Cleveland Indians. He went on to have stints with the New York Yankees, the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago White Sox and the New York Mets. He won the World Series with the Yankees during the 1977 and 1978 seasons.

After his playing days were done, Tidrow went on to have an impactful career in the front office with the Giants. He spent 28 years with the organization, holding titles such as special assistant to the general manager and the director of player personnel.

“Our entire organization is heartbroken by the news of Dick’s passing,” Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. “So much of our success over these past three decades is directly linked to Dick’s contributions. He will be truly missed by all of us and our thoughts are with Mari Jo and his entire family during this difficult time.”

The #SFGiants released a statement on the passing of Dick Tidrow: pic.twitter.com/N8F39ET4IZ — Steven Rissotto (@StevenRissotto) July 15, 2021

Tidrow is perhaps best known for his work alongside longtime Giants general manager Brian Sabean. The duo worked closely together to build the team in San Fransisco that won World series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Much of Tidrow’s prowess came from his ability to evaluate talent. He’s widely credited for the Giants drafting star pitchers such as Tim Linceum, Madison Bumgarner and more.

After news of his death came out, the MLB world took to social media to express their condolences.

RIP Dick Tidrow. He was one of Brian Sabean’s best baseball lieutenants. He was an incredibly respected evaluator of pitching talent and he was definitely one of the most key cogs in the #Sfgiants’ run of 3 recent World Series Titles. Thoughts and prayers to his family. https://t.co/WzKUnu091e — Larry Krueger (@sportslarryknbr) July 15, 2021

RIP Dick Tidrow. Longtime Giants pitching guru was behind the drafting and developing of Bumgarner, Lincecum, Cain, Vogelsong, Romo and many others. Pitched for Yankees and 4 others. Good guy. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 15, 2021

The Giants organization is in mourning. Longtime executive and former major league pitcher Dick Tidrow has passed away. He was 74. "Dirt" was instrumental in drafting Tim Lincecum, Madison Bumgarner, Jonathan Sanchez and so many others. This is a loss that is being deeply felt. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) July 15, 2021

#rip Dick Tidrow. One of the behind-the-scenes guys who was responsible for any pitcher you liked during the Sabean era. He died suddenly on Saturday. He was one of the funniest people I knew. In a dry sort of way. Not a bad pitcher either during his time. From Hayward. — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) July 15, 2021

RIP Dick Tidrow. One of 36 pitchers with at least 100 wins and 50 saves and a long-time evaluator for the Giants who helped put together their championship teams under Brian Sabean. Nobody knew pitching like he did. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 15, 2021

RIP Dick Tidrow, 74, who was as huge an influence as anyone in or out of uniform during the #SFGiants’ three World Series titles. The former #MLB pitcher was a brilliant talent evaluator for Brian Sabean. A true legend. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 15, 2021

Tidrow will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy, both on the Giants and on his family. He is survived by his wife, Mari Jo, and their three children Andy, Matt and Richelle.

“Dick was truly one of a kind. He is loved and missed beyond measure and irreplaceable in our hearts and lives,” Mari Jo Tidrow said.

We send our sincerest condolences to the Tidrow family during this time.