Longtime MLB Scout Has Died From The Coronavirus

A longtime Major League Baseball scout reportedly passed away following a battle with COVID-19 earlier this week.

Johan Maya, a 40-year-old scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks, has passed away. The longtime MLB scout worked and lived in the Dominican Republic.

The Diamondbacks released a statement on his passing.

“We were devastated to learn of the passing of our colleague and scout, Johan Maya. Johan was a great person, a family guy and true baseball man who started his career as a professional player and went on to coaching before becoming a scout and joining the D-Backs in 2019 after 15 years in the Astros organization. Our deepest sympathies go out to his wife, Edulig, and children, in addition to his family and friends in both the Dominican Republic, where he worked, and in his native Venezuela. His loyal friendship will be missed,” Arizona announced.

Maya played two seasons of minor league ball before going into scouting.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Maya’s family. The Diamondbacks will reportedly match every donation.

“For those who read about the awful loss of Johan Maya and wondered how they could help his pregnant wife and three children, the Diamondbacks started a GoFundMe and will match every dollar donated,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted.

The kind words on today’s story are truly obliged. For those who read about the awful loss of Johan Maya and wondered how they could help his pregnant wife and three children, the Diamondbacks started a GoFundMe and will match every dollar donated: https://t.co/0OvKgvEeZU — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 24, 2020

Our thoughts are with Johan’s friends and family during this difficult time.