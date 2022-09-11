Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher Officially Announces Retirement
A longtime MLB starting pitcher officially called it a career on Saturday afternoon.
Edwin Jackson, a longtime MLB starting pitcher who pitched in the league for more than a decade, announced his official retirement on social media.
He had quite a career.
"This game has taught me many life lessons and allowed me to evolve into the person I am today! I will forever have memories that will live within me from the game that I loved and dedicated my life to. Thank you baseball for an amazing life experience that I will never forget!!" he announced.
Jackson, 39, pitched in the majors from 2003-19. He was an All-Star in 2009 and a World Series champion in 2011.
Best of luck in retirement, Edwin.