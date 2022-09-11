Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher Officially Announces Retirement

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 29: A view of Marlins Park during player introductions and the National Anthem at Opening Day between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park on March 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

A longtime MLB starting pitcher officially called it a career on Saturday afternoon.

Edwin Jackson, a longtime MLB starting pitcher who pitched in the league for more than a decade, announced his official retirement on social media.

He had quite a career.

"This game has taught me many life lessons and allowed me to evolve into the person I am today! I will forever have memories that will live within me from the game that I loved and dedicated my life to. Thank you baseball for an amazing life experience that I will never forget!!" he announced.

Jackson, 39, pitched in the majors from 2003-19. He was an All-Star in 2009 and a World Series champion in 2011.

Best of luck in retirement, Edwin.