After working more than half of his life as an umpire in Major League Baseball, Joe West has decided to call it a career.

On Friday, Major League Baseball announced the retirement of five Major League Umpires as well as their replacements. Among the retirees was West, whose career ended after 45 years in MLB.

West retires having officiated the most games in Major League Baseball history with 5,460 of them. He broke the 70-year-old record previously held by Hall of Famer Bill Klem this past May.

West joined Major League Baseball in 1976 and became a full-time umpire in 1978. He rose through the ranks quickly, becoming the youngest umpire to call an LCS with his appearance in the 1981 NLCS.

Five umpires have been promoted to the full-time Major League staff: Ryan Additon, Sean Barber, John Libka, Ben May and Roberto Ortiz, who becomes the first Puerto Rican-born umpire ever to join the Major League staff. Congrats to the new umpires, retirees and new Crew Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/Kd9G76Ctu3 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) February 4, 2022

Joe West’s officiating career included a number of controversies too. In 1983 he got into a shoving incident with then-Braves manager Joe Torre. Torre followed West into the walkway following a game, culminating in West shoving the future World Series winner. West was suspended and fined as a punishment.

In his later years, West would serve as the president of the MLB Umpires Association and helped them negotiate the biggest contract in their history.

But West also became pretty reviled by MLB players in the last few decades of his career. He consistently polled among the worst umpires in the league despite metrics pointing to him being one of the most accurate with his strikezone calls.

West had the call on three All-Star Games, four Wild Card Rounds, eight Division Series and 10 League Championship Series. He called the World Series six times.