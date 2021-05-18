Longtime Pittsburgh Pirates Player Has Passed Away At 72

Longtime Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rennie Stennett passed away early on Tuesday morning, according to an official news release. He was 72 years old.

Stennett proved to be reliable contributor for the Pirates during the 1970s and was a member of the organization’s two World Series Championships in 1971 and 1979. He found his role on the team in the middle of the decade at second base and played in over 100 games during eight of his nine years in Pittsburgh.

Stennett’s most impressive on-field accomplishment came on Sept. 16, 1975, when he went 7-for-7 in a nine-inning Pirates rout of the Chicago Cubs. To this day, he remains the only player in MLB history to do so in a regulation-length game.

Although Stennett’s contributions to the Pirates were massive, he was also a trailblazer for the game of baseball as a whole. In 1971, he was a part of the first all-minority lineup in Major League Baseball history.

“We are saddened by the loss of such a beloved member of the Pirates family. Rennie was a great player on the field, and an even better person off of it,” Pirates President Travis Williams said in a statement, per the Tribune-Review. “A member of our World Series Championships in both 1971 and 1979 who remained a very active and cherished member of our Alumni Association, Rennie symbolized what it meant to be a Pittsburgh Pirate…

“Rennie’s legacy will live on here with the Pirates and through his family he loved dearly. Our sincere condolences to his daughter Renee (Lujo), her husband Rolando and their sons Rolando Jr. and Rylan, Rennie’s son Rennie Jr., his daughter Nevaeh and son Camden, as well as Rennie’s son Roberto. We join them and all his loved ones in their grief. Rennie will be missed.”

We are saddened to relay the news that a beloved member of the Pirates family, Rennie Stennett, passed this morning at the age of 72. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Stennett family as we join in their grief. pic.twitter.com/K7ao9X0DEY — Pirates (@Pirates) May 18, 2021

Stennett ended his career in MLB with the San Fransisco Giants, spending two years with the organization in 1980 and 1981. He finished with a career .274 batting average, 1,239 hits and 432 RBI.

We send our sincerest condolences to the Stennett family during this difficult time.