Longtime Play-By-Play Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season After Arrest

St. Louis Cardinals play-by-play broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will not return for his 25th season following a DWI arrest.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Dan Caesar, McLaughlin reached a "mutual decision" with Bally Sports Network to step down after getting arrested on Dec. 4. He received a felony charge as a persistent offender from his third DWI arrest.

“Dan McLaughlin will not return as the Cardinals television play-by-play announcer on Bally Sports Midwest," the team and telecaster said in a joint statement. "Dan has been the voice of memorable Cardinals moments for 24 years. We thank him for his contributions to Cardinals baseball, to Cardinals fans, and for his many charitable efforts."

McLaughlin said his "sole focus needs to be on my recovery."

"As a result, I am stepping away from my duties at Bally Sports Midwest," he said. "I thank all of the people of Bally for their support throughout the years and wish them the best. As I move forward, I please ask for your patience and your privacy."

When returning from a suspension stemming from his second arrest in 2011, McLaughlin called his reinstatement "as last-chance as it gets." He said last week he was "deeply remorseful" for his actions.

McLaughlin's next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4. The felony charge carries a maximum prison sentence of four years if convicted.