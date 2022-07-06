Look: 1 MLB Pitcher Is "Popular" Trade Candidate

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 03: A general view of PNC Park during opening day between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 3, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

With the MLB trade deadline less than a month away, it appears one particular pitcher is receiving a lot of interest from potential buyers.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, Pirates left-hander Jose Quintana is among the most popular pitchers on the trade market.

Quintana, 33, is having a steady season in Pittsburgh. In 16 starts, the former All-Star has a 2-4 record with a 3.33 ERA and 74 strikeouts.

On Tuesday night, Quintana gave up just one run in five innings against the Yankees. His value continues to increase after each start.

As for potential suitors, Morosi mentioned the Blue Jays as a player in these sweepstakes.

"The BlueJays are one possible landing spot due to Kikuchi’s struggles and Ryu’s injury," Morosi said.

Considering Quintana is on an expiring contract, it makes a lot of sense for the Pirates to sell when the price is high.

The Pirates could also move on from other expiring deals depending on how active the trade market gets over the next few weeks.

This year's trade deadline is set for Aug. 2.