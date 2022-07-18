Look: Aaron Judge Was Asked About Playing With Juan Soto

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his ninth inning game winning base hit against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Astros 7-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The MLB's biggest names are convening in Los Angeles for the 2022 All-Star Game as the rumor mill catches fire around Juan Soto.

On Saturday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal turned MLB's landscape upside down by reporting that the Washington Nationals will consider trading the star outfielder. Under contract until 2024, the 23-year-old rejected a 15-year, $440 million extension offer.

Given their franchise prestige and affinity for making big splashes, the New York Yankees have naturally come up as a popular speculated destination. During Monday's media session, Aaron Judge addressed the possibility of teaming up with Soto.

"That'd be pretty special," Judge said, via SNY. "He's a generational talent. That's for sure."

Judge added that it's "tough to talk about hypotheticals."

Washington trading Soto before the Aug. 2 trade deadline is far from a certainty. However, he'd certainly be a game-changing acquisition for a squad boasting an MLB-best 64-28 record at the break.

"You can think, you can dream, but I've seen a lot of things over my six years in the league that might happen but never do," Judge said. "Any team he goes to, or if he stays on the Nationals, he's a special talent. He'll help out any club."

Also addressing his situation Monday, Soto said that it's tough to "know what to trust" after the team recently told him they won't trade him.

Judge and Soto would give the Yankees arguably the fiercest batting duo in baseball. But if the Evil Empire acquired Soto during the offseason or beyond, there's no guarantee Judge would still be around.

Judge has boosted his value during a contract year by batting .284/.364/.618 with an MLB-leading 33 home runs. The team said he rejected an eight-year, $230.5 million extension offer before the 2022 season began.

If Soto stays put without signing a new deal, the Yankees could pivot to aggressively pursuing him if Judge heads elsewhere as a free agent. Yet as much as they would love to see Soto in pinstripes, they also don't want to lose their MVP candidate.